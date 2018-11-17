Cae Inc (CAE) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

TSE:CAE opened at C$26.17 on Friday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$730.37 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.