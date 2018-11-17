Caesarstone (CSTE) PT Set at $13.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) has been assigned a $13.00 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.01. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 644,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 87,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 251,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.