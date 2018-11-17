California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,367,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,144,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 907,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The company has a market cap of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of -0.32. R1 RCM Inc has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 132.32%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

