California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $162,000 in Cision Ltd (CISN) Stock

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cision by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,639,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,189 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,017,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,885,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cision by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 544,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In related news, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $11,048,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 35,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $554,465.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cision stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Cision Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 31.58%. Cision’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

