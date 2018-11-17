California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $185,000 in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Strongbridge Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 115.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

SBBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of SBBP opened at $5.10 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $244.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

