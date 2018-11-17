California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $202,000 in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 105.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 295.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 95,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

In other news, Director James J. Dolan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James F. Getz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $298,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $383,831. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $202,000 in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/california-public-employees-retirement-system-invests-202000-in-tristate-capital-holdings-inc-tsc.html.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.