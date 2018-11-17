California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 70,080 Shares of Black Box Co. (BBOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,080 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.66% of Black Box worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Box by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBOX opened at $1.06 on Friday. Black Box Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.31). Black Box had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corporation provides digital solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

