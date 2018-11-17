Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,957 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,636.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $43.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,957 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-acquires-37957-shares-of-spdr-sp-pharmaceuticals-etf-xph.html.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.