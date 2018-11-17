Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,182.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

RZV opened at $68.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

