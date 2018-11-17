Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 69.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,394,000 after purchasing an additional 782,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,592,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,736,000 after purchasing an additional 97,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDSO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medidata Solutions stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

