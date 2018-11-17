Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 6,600 Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Zoetis by 604.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,785. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $92.27 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Argus set a $105.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

