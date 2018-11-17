Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $499,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 24.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,248,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Anthony Kennedy sold 20,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $5,548,957.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,860 shares of company stock valued at $24,800,292. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

NYSE TFX opened at $262.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

