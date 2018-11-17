Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) President Brent L. Moody Acquires 5,000 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) President Brent L. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 148.83% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $70,568,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $49,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $49,535,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $22,520,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 576.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 727,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 620,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/camping-world-holdings-inc-cwh-president-brent-l-moody-acquires-5000-shares.html.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.