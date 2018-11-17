Canada Goose (GOOS) PT Raised to C$93.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOS. Barclays lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.89.

GOOS stock opened at C$92.18 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$32.48 and a twelve month high of C$95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.24.

In other news, insider Kara Mackillop sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.52, for a total value of C$1,327,800.00. Also, insider Pat Sherlock sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$959,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,152 shares of company stock worth $9,418,512.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

