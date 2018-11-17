Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Insider Kara Mackillop Sells 15,000 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) insider Kara Mackillop sold 15,000 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.52, for a total value of C$1,327,800.00.

Kara Mackillop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Kara Mackillop sold 15,000 shares of Canada Goose stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.78, for a total value of C$1,166,700.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Kara Mackillop sold 15,000 shares of Canada Goose stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total value of C$1,095,000.00.

GOOS traded up C$2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$92.18. 755,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.24. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of C$32.48 and a one year high of C$95.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$82.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.89.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

