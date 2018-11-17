Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 722,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,468,000 after purchasing an additional 670,441 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4,168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 516,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,686,000 after purchasing an additional 504,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 351,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

NYSE RGA opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.74. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,769.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

