Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $392,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,319 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

