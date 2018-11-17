Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 698,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 1.36% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,235,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,500 shares of company stock worth $624,615. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

RIGL opened at $2.86 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

