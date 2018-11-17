Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 135,600 Shares of Weibo Corp (WB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the second quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 43.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Weibo by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Weibo in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB opened at $59.25 on Friday. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TH Capital cut their price objective on shares of Weibo and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Weibo to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $148.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 135,600 Shares of Weibo Corp (WB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-sells-135600-shares-of-weibo-corp-wb.html.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.