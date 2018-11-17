Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Hovde Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of CCBG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,242. The stock has a market cap of $421.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $51,331.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 123,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,862.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.