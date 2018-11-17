Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 41,851 Shares of Sony Corp (SNE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,951 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,060,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of SNE opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Sony Corp has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

