Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Pan American Silver worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 33.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 408.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 544,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $13.00 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

