Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 109,265 Shares of NCR Co. (NCR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109,265 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NCR were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 105,618.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 94.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NCR by 48.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NCR by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,814,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,591,000 after acquiring an additional 913,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth $24,713,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group cut NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NCR stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

