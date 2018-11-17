Carbon Black (CBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbon Black has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of CBLK opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Carbon Black has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Carbon Black by 118.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,702,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 922,554 shares during the period. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $37,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $20,799,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $16,442,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carbon Black by 7.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 616,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

