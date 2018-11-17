Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Insider David Kelly Acquires 13,200 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) insider David Kelly acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$40,656.00.

David Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, David Kelly acquired 17,900 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$56,922.00.

On Friday, November 9th, David Kelly acquired 7,400 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$24,124.00.

On Monday, October 1st, David Kelly sold 10,105 shares of Cardinal Energy stock.

TSE:CJ opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Cardinal Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.96 and a 12 month high of C$5.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is -60.61%.

CJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

