CareDx Inc (CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

CDNA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 898,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,791. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,324,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,747 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $2,937,602.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,859. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

