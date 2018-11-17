CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stake Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of CareDx worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 259,685 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,980,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $2,937,602.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,747 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,454 shares of company stock worth $5,300,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.60 million, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.06.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 million. Analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

