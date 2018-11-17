CarGurus (CARG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CARG. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 1,056,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,040. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.42. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $5,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $4,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,646,652 shares of company stock worth $276,831,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,772.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 100,560.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

