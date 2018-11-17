CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 2,700 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $114,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,251 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $5,288,638.98.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 69,064 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $2,948,342.16.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $5,053,200.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $5,089,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $5,377,200.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $5,840,400.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $6,166,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $6,380,400.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $6,663,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $6,573,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.79 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 target price on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

