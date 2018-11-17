Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,900.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,019.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,613. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

