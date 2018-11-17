Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Lear Co. (LEA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

LEA stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/catalyst-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-1144-shares-of-lear-co-lea.html.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.