Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 10.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 158,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.12. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. Navient’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

