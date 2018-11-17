Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $922,000 Position in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 36.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In related news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $165,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 239,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $28,299,271.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,843,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,033 shares of company stock worth $79,900,568. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASI stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

