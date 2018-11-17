CDW (CDW) Insider Sells $1,481,196.29 in Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,481,196.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,809,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $89.44 on Friday. CDW has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CDW by 62.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in CDW by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 82.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

