Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Celgene by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/celgene-co-celg-shares-bought-by-thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.