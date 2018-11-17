Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,097,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 166,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,343,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,167,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,270,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 630,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 915,863 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.70. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.