Cellectis (CLLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.63

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 18114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,949,000 after buying an additional 647,164 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 244,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 156,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

