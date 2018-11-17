Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $99,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Centene by 21.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 25.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 29.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. MED started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $93.15 and a 52 week high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/centene-corp-cnc-shares-bought-by-eagle-asset-management-inc.html.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.