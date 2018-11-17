CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,260,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 139.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,684,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,940,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,622,000 after purchasing an additional 131,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,520 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,404,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,796,000 after purchasing an additional 480,169 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CNP opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $110,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-shares-sold-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.