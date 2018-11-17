Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Position Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 80.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 248,986 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 100.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.25. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Position Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/central-garden-pet-co-centa-position-trimmed-by-clarivest-asset-management-llc.html.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.