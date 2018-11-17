CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.60 ($108.84).

ETR CWC traded down €2.10 ($2.44) during trading on Friday, reaching €65.60 ($76.28). 7,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €70.69 ($82.20) and a 1 year high of €92.60 ($107.67).

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three business units: Photofinishing, Commercial Online Printing, and Retail. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

