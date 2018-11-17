CFun (CFUN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, CFun has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CFun has a market cap of $288,642.00 and approximately $14,892.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CFun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00138435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00225608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.10352344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010132 BTC.

CFun Token Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 tokens. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CFun is www.cfunproject.com.

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, Coinrail and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

