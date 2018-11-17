Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Changyou.Com were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYOU. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 273.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 203,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 59.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 117,014 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at $1,891,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 56,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,022,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYOU. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Changyou.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $934.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/changyou-com-ltd-cyou-shares-sold-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.