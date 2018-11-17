Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $64,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,617,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 169,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,567,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,690,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,815,000 after purchasing an additional 518,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,537,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

In other news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $585,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,453 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,379 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/charles-schwab-co-schw-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.