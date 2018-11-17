Charles Schwab’s (SCHW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $17,989,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,453 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,379. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 164,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $134,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 55.8% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 132.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 388,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

