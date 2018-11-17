Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $328.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $396.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

