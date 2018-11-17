Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 174.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,233 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 169,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $585,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-has-6-67-million-holdings-in-csx-co-csx.html.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.