Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.63 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $173,136,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $100,942,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,711.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,379,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,707 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,821.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,212,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,886,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,695,000 after purchasing an additional 768,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of QSR opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $66.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

