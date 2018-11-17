Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $561,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,682 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,806,983,000 after purchasing an additional 726,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,594,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,514,597,000 after purchasing an additional 338,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $108.29 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $823.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

