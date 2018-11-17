Chemical Bank Sells 2,834 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Chemical Bank reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,723,000. Natixis raised its stake in Amgen by 2,612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,799,000 after purchasing an additional 510,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amgen by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Amgen by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 303,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,522,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of AMGN opened at $194.18 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

